Tsipras Faces Giant Worker Protests at Thessaloniki Fair

THESSALONIKI – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will face the wrath of a host of civil servants and private workers while he appears at the critical Thessaloniki International Fair on Sept. 9 where he is expected to deliver an address claiming he has brought Greece toward economic recovery.

The Radical Left SYRIZA leader will be kept far from demonstrations by police, firefighters, Coast Guard members and now public workers from the country’s private sector labor union, GSEE, are planning a series of protests against his avalanche of austerity and his reneging on promises to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

The demonstrations are planned to begin with a massive anti-government rally aimed at Tsipras and his junior partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who also backtracked on campaign promises to get into a coalition with its ideological rival.

“Faced with the fresh onslaught of measures being implemented by the government, there is no way but to fight,” GSEE said in an announcement, adding that the Thessaloniki march will be the start of more action to come.