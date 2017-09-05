Stournaras Tells Washington’s IMF: Go Home

ATHENS – Bank of Greece Governor – a former Finance Minister who negotiated with the International Monetary Fund, one of the country’s key lenders, said Greece doesn’t need the Washington, D.C.-based agency’s help now.

He told the Athens weekly newspaper To Vima that the IMF, which has so far stayed out of a third bailout for Greece, this one for 86 billion euros ($102.18 billion), isn’t needed, despite its pledge to put up a few billion euros “in principle,” the condition being that the wobbly coalition government headed by the Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras hit fiscal goals.

“If it (IMF) wants to leave, then it should leave … we don’t need them,” he said categorically, rejecting any role for the agency which keeps demanding more austerity while at the same time admitting it has only worsened Greece’s economic crisis.

His comments came as the government is readying for another round of negotiations with envoys from the Troika of the European Union-European Stability Mechanism-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) over terms for the continued release of more monies from the rescue package, which came after previous governments needed 240 billion euros ($285.16 billion) in bailouts to prop up an economy weakened by generations of wild overspending and patronage to essentially buy votes.

Stournaras, who left a prestigious think thank to become finance chief under a coalition headed by the New Democracy Conservatives, was apparently taking a shot at the IMF’s point man in Athens, Poul Thomsen, a hardlilner.

“Stournaras knows first hand that Thomsen is planning to open again the banking sector issue in the new assessment asking for a re-check and risk assessment for the entire portfolio of the loans of the four systemic Greek banks,” To Vima said, adding that the bank chief is anxious that an IMF squeeze would further undercut Greek banks already buried under bad loans.