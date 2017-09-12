International Sculpture Symposium – An Important Event for Heraclion, Crete (video)

HERAKLION. The International Sculpture Symposium of the Municipality of Heraklion, Crete, is held every two years in the village of Venerato. Sculptors from Greece and various countries are participating.

Sculptors create their sculptures in marble or stone. The symposium is held out in public. The works remain at Venerato and the municipality of Heraklion.

In the video, you can see shots and sculptures from the symposium that took place in 2014 and 2016. You can also see and photos of creations from earlier symposia at Venerato.