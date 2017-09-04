Only ND Can Implement a Realistic Programme, Mitsotakis Says

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – Only New Democracy can implement a realistic, daring plan of changes and reforms that will allow Greece to make use of its important comparative advantages, the head of the main opposition party Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday in a meeting with representatives of trade unions, ahead of his visit to the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

This particularly applied to northern Greece, he added, which will benefit from the implementation of ND’s programme.

Mitsotakis explained that the meeting was taking place in Thessaloniki, as he had promised last year, and the aim was to have an substantive discussion, focusing on realistic and applicable proposals.

“We have done a lot of work over the last year to make progress on the specifics of our programme in a number of areas… It will also be an experience that helps us further progress our plan for how we envision Greece’s future. You are well aware of the real difficulties in the economy: how much over-taxation has affected business activity, how expensive labour costs are, how difficult it is to do business in our country. And we want to focus on these things. On how Greece can attract investments, how it can create jobs, how it can trim the state, reduce the tax burden and create an environment more friendly to entrepreneurship,” he said.