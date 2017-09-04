Greece’s Exit from the Excessive Deficit Procedure to be Launched on Monday

BRUSSELS (ANA/Maria Aroni) – Greece’s exit from the excessive deficit procedure is expected to begin on Monday at a meeting of the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC) in Brussels.

According to Athens-Macedonian News Agency sources, the EFC is expected to give the first “green light” for Greece’s exit from the excessive deficit procedure, while the final decision is expected to be ratified in September at the level of ambassadors (COREPER).

Moreover, after the EFC, the Eurogroup Working Group (EWG) will meet on Monday evening in Brussels to prepare the informal Eurogroup to be held on September 15 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Among the issues to be discussed at the EWG is the course of the Greek programme.

Eurozone sources said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that there will be a review of whether the Greek side has met the commitments it has made, as well as planning for the disbursement of the next 800-million-euro loan tranche.

The EWG will also examine the progress in implementing the new prior actions of the third programme review and probably schedule the next meeting of the institutions’ visit to Athens in October.

The European Commission announced that it was recommending the closure of the excessive deficit procedure for Greece on July 13.