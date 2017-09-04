Terror Talk Has Greek Cops Monitoring Makeshift Mosques Around Athens

ATHENS – With a state-funded first official mosque for Muslims scheduled to open later in Greece’s capital, police are said to be monitoring more than 80 makeshift mosques in the area after reports they are being used to back ISIS and terror attacks.

Greece has friendly relations with Arabic and Middle Eastern countries despite a strong anti-Islam stance from extreme nationalists, such as the Golden Dawn party, all of whose lawmakers, along with dozens of members, are in a long-delayed trial on charges of running a criminal gang.

While refugees and Muslims aren’t segregated in ghettos in Greek cities, police nonetheless are on guard, the newspaper Kathimerini said, citing a confidential police report of extremist talk in the makeshift mosques in basements, backrooms and other places difficult to monitor.

The police are trying to put surveillance in and around the spaces, since a refugee crisis began in 2015, flooding Greece with refugees and migrants, some 64,000 of whom are still stuck in the country with the suspension of a European Union swap program with Turkey.

Two years ago evidence emerged that Islamic militants were making their way into Europe after training in ISIS camps in the Middle East by posing as asylum seekers.

The report also notes some makeshift mosques that have connections to the Egypt-based Muslim Brotherhood, which is considered a terrorist organization by Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, but not the United States and European Union.

When Athens’ first official mosque opens, due the end of the year despite threats by Golden Dawn it won’t stand.