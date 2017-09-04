Hikes in Greek Self-Employed Taxes Ramp Up Evasion

ATHENS – Hikes in taxes for Greece’s self-employed – as well as making them pay in advance without knowing their income – has backfired spectacularly, driving up the rate of evasion instead of bringing in more money.

Data from the Finance Ministry said the drastic moves made by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – which promised to cut taxes, not raise them – has resulted in a drop of 20 percent in income declared by the self-employed and professionals, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The information came from 2016 tax filings just made that showed a drop in the taxable income of some 3.8 billion euros ($4.53 billion), a decline of 900 million euros ($1.071 billion) from the previous year, resulting in less income for the state, not more.

With tax rates reaching up to 60 percent of income, it’s believed the self-employed have stepped up tax evasion along with many others battered by repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings while politicians, the rich, tax cheats and the oligarchy that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras vowed to crush are riding high and essentially invulnerable.

The drop in tax revenues could affect upcoming talks with international lenders who are reviewing whether the government can hit fiscal targets needed to keep monies coming from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($102.43 billion) Tsipras said he would never seek nor accept because it came with more harsh measures, but then did.

Under the terms, Greece must hit a primary surplus goal – not including interest on the debt, the cost of running cities and towns, social security, state enterprises and some military costs – of 3.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year to prevent automatic cuts from being implemented.

The potential impact on state revenues has been estimated at more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.78 billion,) the paper said, with offsetting ideas said including a ceiling on taxes and contributions.