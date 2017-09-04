Athens’ Coastal Transformation Drawing Keen Investor Interest

ATHENS – Kickstarted by the Stavros Niarchos Cultural Foundation and Hellenikon Airport site,, more developments and property purchases the Greek capital’s coast are drawing rabid interest from developers keen on investing in the so-called Athens Riviera.

The area represents about 80 percent of demand for property purchases in the broader area of Athens, with coastal locations stretching from the city’s seaside southern suburbs all the way to Sounio the prime choices, the newspaper Kathimerini said in a review of projects, citing data from the online real estate platform Spitogatos.

Property prices are holding strong there despite a crushing seven-year-long economic and austerity crisis that has seen values plummet across the country, due to go even lower with coming mass foreclosures engineered by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to stop them before surrendering to demands of international creditors and banks.

Buyers include Greeks as well as others from across the European Union and other countries sensing an opportunity to strike and make a killing, with the top targets those worth more than 250,000 euros ($297,370), far above the reach of most Greeks buried under big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

The seaside properties are being zeroed in on by people who can afford to buy them for use or investments. Foreigners who buy properties above 250,000 euros also are entitled to residency permits.

Many foreigners also want to snap up the apartments and homes to put them on Airbnb, far more lucrative than renting them by the month. Most of the properties are Varkiza, Lagonissi, Vouliagmeni, Anavyssos, Saronida, Voula, Kato Glyfada and Sounio, the Spitogato data showed.

There is also special interest south of central Athens for property investments for professional, educational, commercial, tourism and cultural levels over the next few years, assuming investment plans in the region are completed.

The key attraction is the coming development of Hellenikon into a multi-billion euro project of high-end shops, residences, a casino and yacht port and other uses designed to bring in money instead of having the property, as it was originally designed, to be turned into Europe’s biggest urban park which wouldn’t bring in revenues.

Besides Elliniko, renovations at the Astir Palace luxury hotel complex are expected to be completed within the next year, which market analysts said will set off wider development in the area stretching from Varkiza to Sounio, currently relatively less developed and including areas such as Lagonissi, Saronida and Anavyssos.