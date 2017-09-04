Greek Shadow Economy Market Worst in the EU, Costly Too

ATHENS – Greece’s Shadow Economy of undeclared income is costing the country some 21.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – the highest in the European Union – and resulting in the loss of about 35.09 billion euros, or $41.83 billion annually.

That was the finding of a study by the Institute for Applied Economic Research, at the University of Tübingen which put Greece ahead of Italy, at 19.8 percent and Spain at 17.2 percent as the deepest black markets in the EU.

The Shadow economy consists of unregistered transactions between people or people with businesses to evade taxes, rife in Greece despite repeated failed promises by every government to crack down.

That includes professionals, service industries and businesses not giving receipts or insisting on cash. The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition put in place in July a requirement that transactions be done using Point-of-Service (POS) machines but hasn’t implemented it.

In 2016, ahead of the International Conference on International Business in Thessaloniki, Greece’s shadow economy was estimated to have averaged at 25 percent of GDP in the last 15 years, meaning one-fourth of all revenues not being declared.

The assessment, reported by the Athens News Agency, was presented by research associate Vasilis Vlahos who took part in the Thales project studying the phenomenon and tax evasion.

The size of the shadow economy can only be measured indirectly, as only tax authorities could do so directly, Vlahos noted, citing high taxation, tax ethics, bureaucracy, and also personal motives: personal gain by cheating your own country.

He said the shadow economy in Austria and Luxembourg was less than 10 percent of GDP, with Switzerland having the lowest percentage. In Germany, the percentage is estimated at 14-15 percent, while in Spain and Portugal it is around 20 percent.

“If we manage at least reach the levels of Spain and Portugal, this will mean that a 5 per cent of GDP could be added to the economy,” he said.

The study was coordinated by Aristidis Bitzenis, Associate Professor in Global Entrepreneurship at the Department of European and International Studies at the University of Macedonia.

One of the main researchers who participated in the field study was Austrian Professor of Economics of the Johannes Kepler University of Linz, Friedrich Schneider, who has studied the shadow economy in 145 countries.