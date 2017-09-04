Probe into Papademos Bomb Blast Handed to Unit Blamed for Lapse

ATHENS – The investigation into a letter bomb that exploded in the car of former interim Premier Lucas Papademos has been shifted to the security unit at the Greek Parliament – which was accused of allowing it to happen.

He was injured in the May 25 blast and the incident was followed by continually contradicting reports as who was to blame and whether the package had been checked by X-ray as was required.

Up until recently, the investigation was being conducted by the police’s directorate for the protection of VIPs but the newspaper Kathimerini said it’s been given to the branch said responsible for the security lapse it will investigate, essentially probing itself.

The Parliament security body’s own initial probe limited itself to pointing to the junior officer handling the X-ray machine that scans all correspondence entering the House’s premises.

“It is curious that an investigation into such a serious matter is changing hands and is still not completed,” a police source told the newspaper, adding that there have been reactions within the force concerning the handling of the case, which were not revealed.

In June, the police said they found security details assigned to Papademos failed to prevent a letter bomb from being sent to him and exploding in his car.

Papademos and two other people were hurt in the attack by a terror group which has targeted politicians and figures blamed for Greece needing bailouts and imposing austerity measures on workers, pensioners and the poor while politicians, the rich and tax cheats have escaped sacrifice with near impunity.

The official who was in charge of the investigation reportedly summoned members of Papademos’ security detail as well as Parliament guards who had been entrusted with checking his mail that day in Parliament’s X-ray machine.

All three of the officers that had been accompanying Papademos from central Athens to his home in the northern suburb of Psychico that day were also called to explain their movements,the paper added and the Parliament guards who failed to check the envelope are expected to be called.

Investigators were said to have scrutinized testimony from a 35-year-old member of Papademos’ security detail, who brought the former premier’s mail to Parliament that day.