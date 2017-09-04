Anxious Tsipras Gears Up for French President Macron Visit

ATHENS – With Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras set to deliver a key address at the Thessaloniki International Fair, his coalition is hoping a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron will provide a boost.

That was set back, however, when Macron announced measures for France radically different from the policies of the Radical Left SYRIZA leader who is taking a relentless pounding in the polls for reneging on anti-austerity promises and then taking credit for what he claimed is a coming economic recovery for opposing his own alleged principles.

The French government is trying to reform lenient labor laws in a bid to reduce unemployment and make the country – the world’s sixth-largest economy – more competitive in a global market shifting toward Asia.

That has drawn ire from the French Left – philosophical allies of Tsipras’ party – who are upset it will make it easier for workers to be fired and will end guaranteed life-time jobs in the public sector, which Greece still largely has.

With Tsipras also hoping for French investors to accompany Macron, the Greek leader could be put in an awkward position of both seeking foreign businesses who want rules different than those espoused by Greece’s government.

Unnamed aides to Tsipras – he has a multitude – told the newspaper Kathimerini that while they would have preferred for Macron to make his domestic moves after visiting Athens that the actions “are not determined based on what serves us.”

French officials said Macron wants to show the Eurozone needs deep reforms, as demonstrated by Greece’s long financial crisis that had the financial bloc in jitters repeatedly, fearing a crash-out that would jeopardize its standing.

He also was one of a few EU leaders who called for debt relief for Greece – but not a cut that would pass on the cost of wild Greek overspending and runaway patronage that resulted in the need for 326 billion euros to be passed on to taxpayers in other Eurozone countries.

More than 2,000 police officers will guard the French President with Greek officials upping already-tight security measures as he’s due to visit the French Embassy and French Institute – both targets of anarchist attacks earlier this year.