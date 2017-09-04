Tsipras: “What Barcelona is for Football, Apivita is for Cosmetic Products”

ATHENS (ANA)- “This is what little Greece can achieve,” the board president of Apivita Natural Cosmetics’ Nikos Koutsianas said on Monday as he welcomed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to the company’s premises.

The prime minister is currently making a round of visits to Greek companies that promote extroversion and healthy entrepreuneurship.

Tsipras also met Manuel Puig, the board president of the Spanish Puig Group that recently acquired a majority stake in Apivita. During the meeting, the prime minister compared Apivita to the Spanish soccer club Barcelona, saying: “What Barcelona is for football, Apivita is for cosmetics products.”

During a briefing by the company’s senior executives, the premier showed great interest in a presentation by Irini Vallianatou, responsible for herbs in the company, who stressed that Greece’s biodiversity stands out in the European area.

Of a total 20,000 species, she said, more than 6,000 can be grown in Greece, with most of them belonging to families with medicinal properties.