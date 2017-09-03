Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Sunday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

KATHIMERINI: They sowed taxes, they reaped tax evasion

PROTO THEMA: No home in the hands of bankers! The pre-election slogan now becomes…action!

TO VIMA: Athens changing hands

REAL NEWS: ‘We agree one thing, you do another’ – Brussels reaction to new hiring of contract workers

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: Shock decisions with return of pensions!

RIZOSPASTIS: Fighting reply to the mockery of the ‘fair pension’

TO PARON: They are selling off 2.0 billion euros in loans for 14 million!

AVGHI: The university entrance exams have failed

DIMOKRATIA: The lawsuit that scalds PASOK and ND

ΕLEFTHERIA TOY TYPOY: Macron and Thessaloniki’s water

DOCUMENTO: ‘Was Andreas a liar?’ Article by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras

NEA SELIDA: ‘Survivor’ in the centre-left