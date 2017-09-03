I Am Interested in 2030s Greece, Not 1980s Greece, Mitsotakis Says

ATHENS (ANA) – The prime minister was once again “fishing in murky waters” and turning to the past because he had sabotaged the country’s present and future, main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis commented on Sunday, in response to the publication of an article by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on PASOK founder Andreas Papandreou.

“In the past, Tsipras wrote an hagiography of Constantine Karamanlis. Now its Andreas Papandreou. Perhaps next year he will do Constantine Mitsotakis…” Mitsotakis said in a Facebook post. “We will not follow him in his dive into yesterday. I am interested in how Greece will be in 2030, not how Greece was in 1980. And one last thing for those making historical explorations. Marx was probably right when he said that history is repeated as farce…”