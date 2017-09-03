FYROM Premier Zaev Says It’s ‘Macedonia’, Seeks Name Dispute End

SKOPJE, FYROM – While still referring to his country as ‘Macedonia’, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said he thinks there’s now a good chance to settle a dispute over its name with Greece.

Macedonia is the name of a northern province in Greece which abuts FYROM and the countries have been locked in a feud since 1991 – when Greece allowed the use of the word Macedonia in FYROM’s acronym name.

Greece has blocked FYROM’s hopes of joining NATO and the European Union as well and despite the recent election of Zaev, a moderate who said he would end his country’s hardline over the name issue, FYROM has continued to provoke Greece.

That included sending out a Women’s Under-17 handball team with the name ‘Macedonia’ on its uniforms at an international event: Greece was the opponent and walked off the floor but was punished, not FYROM for using the name in violation of an agreement between the countries.

Hopes that a new government in FYROM would bring an end to a name duel were dashed again when FYROM’s Consul-General in Toronto displayed a map claiming Greek lands – including Greece’s second-largest city, the major port of Thessaloniki.

With national elections in both countries due in 2019, it was also seen as unlikely either government would try to find an answer that could be politically provocative, kicking the can down the road until they either win or lose re-election bids.

In a media statement, Zaev said that the recent visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to Skopje was a positive signal even though foreign ministers from both countries have been visiting each other for years, with no progress.

“I remain positive. There is a positive atmosphere, there is friendship, dialogue and conversations, and the two meetings of the foreign ministers in Skopje and in Athens confirm that,” said Zaev, the Chinese news agency Xinhua said. He still uses the word ‘Macedonia’ to refer to FYROM, which in other instances has infuriated Greek officials.

Zaev told reporters that it was possible that United Nations (UN) mediator Matthew Nimetz, appointed to oversee the name issue, would make a proposal to come to resolve the issue between November and January even though Nimetz hasn’t made an inch of progress for years and rarely visits either country.