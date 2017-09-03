Abp. Ieronymos Wants “Anti-Christian” Acts Controlled in Greece

ATHENS – After a government official allegedly threw a religious icon in the trash, Archbishop Ieronymos said “aggressive anti-Christian sentiment” must be reeled in.

He sent a letter Education Minister Costas Gavroglou urging him to bring any such acts under control, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

The head of the Organization for the Certification of Qualifications and Vocational Guidance (EOPPEP), Eleni Yiannakopoulou, is being investigated over blasphemy claims, having allegedly put a staff member’s icon of the Virgin Mary in the bin after ordering employees to remove all religious symbols from sight.

“This is a category of religious fanaticism that is probably a bigger threat to social cohesion than individual faith,” Ieronymos said, tacitly referring to members of the leftist government stressing their atheist credentials.

“Your ministry should be mindful of the phenomenon… because it questions equal respect of rights with the divisive argument that the majority poses a threat to the minority and is therefore not worthy of protection.”

A prosecutor had begun a probe into a complaint against Yiannakopolou who was accused of tossing the icon away on Aug. 15, a national holiday celebrating the mother of Christ.

The unnamed worker said Yiannakopoulou did it after becoming angry when staff would not follow her orders to remove all religious symbols and objects from public view. She denied it.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA – including Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – has a strong atheist element but he has not pressed ahead with trying to force separation of Church and State as he had said during his campaign before winning election in January, 2015.