Αnnouncement of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese for TNH’s Article

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America announces that information published in a daily Greek-American newspaper stating that His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios Geron of America was asked by the Ecumenical Patriarchate to resign, is false and baseless.

His Eminence is returning to the United States from Constantinople to continue to work dynamically and creatively for the edification and progress in Christ of the Holy Church in America, a sacred mission to which he was elected by the most venerable Ecumenical Patriarchate 18 years ago.”

Response by TNH:

The National Herald stands by the accuracy of its sources.

Wonders why it took them three days to issue the press release.

Notes with interest that the press release issued does not quote directly his Eminence, an important point, so as to give him later flexibility in his actions.

The silence from the Ecumenical Patriarchate, so far, is telling.