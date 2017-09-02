Lefkas Shop Owner Attacks Tax Inspectors With Pancake Mix, Flees

LEFKAS (ANA) – In yet another attack on inspectors from the Independent Authority for Public Revenues (AADE), a shop keeper on the island of Lefkas on Saturday doused inspectors attempting to visit his business with pancake mix and then fled the scene, evading capture.

Responding to the incident, the head of the authority Giorgos Pitsilis stressed that the AADE “will not tolerate any obstacle to its work” and that those trying to conceal tax fraud by preventing inspections will face higher penalties. He also underlined that this sort of behaviour was unbecoming to a civilised country.

Pitsilis has announced plans to introduce tighten up the legal framework for the protection of AADE inspectors.