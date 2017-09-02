Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS (ANA) – The Saturday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: In the trenches for the third round
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: The ‘protective shields’ for primary residences
DIMOKRATIA: First human being walked on Crete
ΕLEFTHERIA TOU TYPOU: Panic over electronic auctions
EIDISEIS: All the changes to the new ENFIA (property tax)
ESTIA: ND love affair with Theodorakis
AVGHI: Something is changing in the economy
KATHIMERINI: Growth with asterisks
RΙΖΟSPΑSTIS: Assurances to capital, mockery of the self-employed
KONTRA NEWS: Alexis Tsipras wins the battle for growth
ΤΑ ΝΕΑ: TIF party to burst the balloon
PARASKINIO: Scalpel to the public sector via ‘Kapodistria’
NAFTEMPORIKI: Third quarter will be the ‘key’