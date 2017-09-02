Salvage Crews Detach Largest Part of Passenger Ferry that Ran Aground in Ios

IOS (ANA) – Towboats managed to detach the largest part of the passenger ferry Blue Star Patmos from the bottom of the sea on Friday, after it ran aground just before entering the port of Ios in the early hours of Wednesday, according to information.

However the bow remained stuck and a new operation is expected to begin on Saturday by the Dutch company which has undertaken the salvage operation, after the new assessment of the vessel’s situation is completed.

The ship, which was sailing from Piraeus to the islands of Syros, Paros, Naxos, Ios, Santorini and Anafi on the day of the accident, was carrying 205 passengers and 87 crew. They were all transported safely to the port of Ios and to another ferry to continue their journey.

According to an initial assessment, the ferry has suffered multiple breaches mainly in the ballast tank which is watertight and does not affect the buoyancy of the ship. The engine room and propellers remained intact. However, the full picture will be available as soon as the rest of the ferry has been pulled out of the water.

The Dutch company is expected to submit a full damage and tow recovery plan after the savage operation is complete while the competent authorities of the shipping ministry will request the pumping of the fuel for precautionary reasons.