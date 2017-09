RHODES (ANA) – A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck 51 klm south of Rhodes in the eastern Aegean on Friday evening, according to an automated reading of the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The research director of the Institute, Gerasimos Houliaras, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that the focal depth is estimated at about 79 klm, which explains why it was felt in a wide area.

No damages were immediately reported.