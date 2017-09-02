Dancing With High-Tech Shadows at the Guggenheim, With the SNF’s Support

NEW YORK. On September 4th and 5th, Works & Process at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, in New York, will premiere its newest Rotunda Project, Daniil Simkin: Falls the Shadow.

The performance will take place at the Guggenheim Museum, featuring American Ballet Theatre principal Daniil Simkin, American Ballet Theatre soloist Cassandra Trenary, Hubbard Street dancer Ana Lopez, and Brett Conway. The performers’ movements will be captured in real time by motion sensors, generating 3-D mapped visuals projected onto the surface of the rotunda to create an immersive experience that merges technology, music, visual art, fashion, and dance.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation supports the Works & Process Rotunda Projects. The Rotunda Projects bring new multi-disciplinary works into the Guggenheim Museum’s Rotunda space. The series provides artistic commissions, extensive site-specific residencies and performing opportunities for artists to create innovative new works.

