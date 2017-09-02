September at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center

ATHENS – For most people September marks the return to schools, the office, the city and everyday life.

Seeking to make this transition smoother, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) welcomes autumn with lots of music for all tastes, outdoor cinema nights, and popular activities for the entire family.

Between the 16th and 22nd September, the SNFCC celebrates this year’s European Mobility Week, inviting visitors to a series of activities where the bicycle takes the lead.

As every month, admission is free to all events, through the exclusive support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

Find out more here.