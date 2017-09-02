Tourism Minister in San Diego to Promote Greek Tourism, Attract Investments

SAN DIEGO (ANA) – Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura held a series of meetings with representatives of U.S. companies to discuss tourism and attracting investments to Greece during a visit to San Diego, California, on Friday.

The minister was a guest speaker at the annual conference of the American Society of Travel Agents (ASTA), with the participation of Greece’s Consul General, Gregory Karahalios.

Kountoura has been touring the U.S. since the start of the week to promote Greek tourism. On Monday, she met with Greek-American businesspeople and representatives of tourist companies and attended a charity gala of the Greek Orthodox Church.