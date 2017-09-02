BRUSSELS (AP) — Shaunae Miller-Uibo won her second Diamond League final in as many weeks, setting a world leading time in the 400 meters at the Van Damme Memorial to add to her 200 title.

It also gave the Bahamian $100,000 for her two victories.

After a disappointing world championships, where she stubbed her foot when leading in the 400 home straight before falling out of the medals, she got her revenge Friday.

Despite the cold and wet conditions following torrential rains, Miller-Uibo finished in 49.46 seconds, to beat the year’s previous best time set by Allyson Felix by .19 seconds. Salwa Eid Naser also beat the 50-second mark and set a Bahraini record of 49.88.

Miller-Uibo won the final of the 200 in a national record at the Zurich Weltklasse last week.

In the pole vault, Ekaterini Stefanidi of Greece finished her outdoor season unbeaten, and scaled 4.85 meters to beat Sandi Morris of the United States by 10 centimeters.

Yohan Blake won the 100 meters, beating Michael Rodgers of the United States and fellow-Jamaican Julian Forte.

In the absence of recently retired Usain Bolt and world champion Justin Gatlin, 2011 world champion Blake rekindled some old form for a rare win, finishing in a modest 10.02 seconds as runners were slowed by the rain and cold at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Rodgers finished in 10.09 and Forte had 10.12.

The storm was such that it caused a blackout in the neighborhood and the meet had to be completed with limited visibility.

In the women’s 100, Olympic champion Elaine Thompson ended her lackluster season on a somewhat high note, winning in 10.92, edging Marie-Josee Ta Lou by .01 seconds.

On a tough night for athletes, Ivana Spanovic of Serbia won the long jump with 6.70 meters on her last attempt, sweeping past Lorraine Ugen of Britain, who missed out by 5 centimeters. World champion Brittney Reese of the United States finished only fifth.

In the high jump, Maria Lasitskene also remained unbeaten, winning with a leap of 2.02 to beat Yuliia Levchenko.

Christian Taylor remained the master of the triple jump, as the world and Olympic champion again beat fellow American Will Claye to take the Diamond League trophy.