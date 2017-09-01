Books to Add to Your September Reading List

Greek artists and writers continue to produce powerful and moving works. Many contemporary authors are gaining international renown through translation. Ersi Sotiropoulos and Vassilis Alexakis are among the Greek authors whose books should be on your reading list.

Sotiropoulos was born in Patra and now lives in Athens.She is the author of ten works of fiction and a book of poetry. Her novel Zigzag through the Bitter Orange Trees (Peter Green’s English translation was published in 2005 by Interlink Books) was the first novel ever to win both the Greek national prize for literature and Greece’s preeminent book critics’ award. Sotiropoulos has been a fellow at institutes and universities around the world, including the University of Iowa’s International Writing Program, Schloss Wiepersdorf in Germany, and Princeton University. Her short story collection, Landscape with Dog: and Other Stories, translated by Karen Emmerich, offers dynamic transformations of everyday life.

Sotiropoulos writes in one of the stories, “Let’s just say that Giacometti was setting out to draw a face. If he started with the chin, he would worry that he might never reach the nose. The longer he sketched the face, the harder he tried to offer a faithful representation of it, the more it resembled a skull. The only thing left was the gaze. So what he ended up drawing was a skull with a gaze.”

Flashes of beauty and a dark wit highlight the stories in the collection as well as a familiar, yet troubling aspect that makes each story memorable. Vassilis Alexakis was born in Athens and divides his time between Paris, Athens, and Tinos. The author of over fifteen works of fiction in Greek and French, he has won numerous awards for his work in both languages. His novel Foreign Words (Les mots étrangers) was translated by the author into Greek as Oi ksenes lekseis and in 2004 it was awarded the Greek prize for best novel of the year. His novel in French, Ap. J-C., was awarded le Grand prix du roman de l’Académie Française in 2007.Alexakis’ Foreign Words is also available in English, translated by Alyson Waters.

Mother Tongue by Alexakis was recently translated into English by Harlan R. Patton. The book follows the quest of a man named Pavlos as he attempts to solve the mystery of the Delphic Epsilon while also coming to terms with his mother’s recent death.

As the book description notes, “After twenty years living and working in Paris as a newspaper cartoonist, Pavlos returns to his native Greece with no job and no clear plans for the future, beyond occasionally checking in on his widowed father. The novel traces his Quixotic adventures – from his mission to collect words that start with the Greek letter E to his unsuccessful attempts to find his place within Greek intellectual and artistic circles – with the author’s characteristic humor and sharp observational eye. At its heart this is a story of living in-between: between languages, between the past and the present, between life and death.”

