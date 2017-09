HOUSTON, TX – “Few and rather fortunate are those who have not been affected in one way or another by Hurricane Harvey,” former AHEPA Supreme President Anthony Kouzounis told The National Herald.

Case in point, Kouzounis said, was George Polidoras, who stayed put on the ninth floor “of one of the safest skyscrapers. His apartment was not affected either by the hurricane or the tropical storm, but by the ripple effects of this phenomenon. The skyscraper has no electricity,which also affects …