SOUTHAMPTON, NY – The annual Blue Dream Summer Gala, one of the largest charitable fundraisers of the Greek-American community held its annual event – a sold-out dinner and celebration – on August 26 at the Kimisis tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

The annual tradition having begun in 2011, this year’s proceeds will go to the National Navy SEAL Museum and Memorial, which offers help and shelter to families of U.S. Marines, and to the Lonely Whale Foundation, which …