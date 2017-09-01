This Week in Greek History

September 1- 8

September 1: On this day in 1907, the Pisa-class armored cruiser “Georgios Averof” was commissioned into the Greek Navy. The Averof was built in Italy and was one of three Pisa-class cruisers built at around the same time in Livorno, Italy. The Italian government decided to sell the third cruiser due to monetary constraints and the Greek government stepped in and paid a one-third down payment on the vessel with the rest of the costs funded by Greek benefactor George Averof who’s name the ship was given. The Greek military wanted to revamp its navy at the turn of the 20th century due to Greece falling severely behind the technology of the time. The Averof was initially placed under the command of Captain Damianos but was deemed inadequate for the position of Captain of Greece’s new flagship. The crew had lost respect for their captain and there was near mutiny when following the Averof’s initial voyage, there was almost mutiny as the ship set sail for the coronation festivities of King George V in the United Kingdom. The command of Averof was then given to Captain Pavlos Kountouriotis who took the time to train the crew and create a professionally run vessel that would prove invaluable in the wars to come. In October 1912 the First Balkan War broke out and Kountouriotis was named rear admiral of the Greek Navy. The Averof was critical in the liberation of the northern and eastern Aegean islands and making them apart of Greece. During the Balkan Wars the Averof was the most modern warship in the Balkan League and the Ottoman Empire. The Averof exhibited its superiority in armaments and technology by often times engaging in independent action and pursuing the Ottoman fleets alone and emerging victorious every time. The ship came to be known by the Ottomans as “Seitan Papor” or “Satan’s Ship” as it liberated the islands of the eastern and northern Aegean bringing them into the Greece. The ship was retired in 1952 and since 1984 has acted as a museum ship honoring the Greek Navy. The ship is currently moored in Faliro Bay and is the only Pisa-Class armored cruiser still in existence.

September 6: On this day in 1955 the “Septemvriana” occurred in Constantinople. The Septemvriana were a series of attacks by mobs that spanned two days on predominantly Greek owned property and businesses in Constantinople.

The Turkish media had riled up citizens to a frenzy in the days preceding the Septemvriana by claiming that a bomb was detonated by a Greek national at the boyhood home of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in Thessaloniki which was being used as the Turkish consulate at the time. The bomb was in fact planted but it was seized and the perpetrator apprehended as a Turkish employee of the consulate, therefore indicating that the planting of the bomb and the framing of Greece was premeditated. The Turkish media excluded the part of fact where the person apprehended was Turkish and so the Turkish Secret Police bussed in truck loads of anarchists into predominantly Greek neighborhoods to wreak mayhem. The police generally stood idly by as shops were smashed and anywhere between 10 to 30 people were killed. The Turkish government finally intervened with the army to disperse the riots but the damage had been done. The Septemvriana premediated attacks on Greeks in Turkey rapidly accelerated the withdrawal of any remaining Greeks following the population exchange at the end of the Greco-Turkish War (1919-1922). The Greek population in Constantinople in the five-year span of 1955-1960 alone dropped by nearly 20,000 people to 49,081. The wave of Greeks leaving Turkey after thousands of years of settlement didn’t stop in that half decade. There are currently about 3,000 Turkish citizens of Greek descent today. The events of the Septemvriana have been likened to the Greek equivalent of the Kristallnacht of November 9-10 , 1938 against the Jews in Nazi Germany.

September 7: On this day in 1909, Greek American director, producer and writer, Elia Kazan, was born in Constantinople. Kazan (neé Kazantzoglou) was brought to America by his Cappadocian Greek parents at the age of four. He tried his hand at acting at first following enrollment at Williams College in Massachusetts.

His acting career never took off but some of his colleagues noted his keen eye for backdrop and plotlines and encouraged him to try making movies rather than starring in them. Kazan took that idea and ran with it becoming as the New York Times noted, “one of the most honored and influential directors in Broadway and Hollywood history”. Known for being an “actor’s director” Kazan was able to scout unknown acting talent and turn them into movie stars such as: Marlon Brando, James Dean, Julie Harris, Warren Beatty and Eva Marie Saint. Under his direction, actors starring in Kazan’s films won nine Oscars and received 21 Academy Award nominations. Kazan himself won two Academy Awards for his films “Gentleman’s Agreement” and “On the Waterfront”. Some of his other notable works include: “America, America”, East of Eden, “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “The Visitors”. Kazan in 1952 controversially testified against fellow show business personnel during the House Committee of Un-American Activities. He regretted that decision bitterly as he was often ostracized in Hollywood as someone who betrayed his colleagues. However, in the subsequent years since Kazan’s image has been on the path to getting restored and Martin Scorcese made a moving documentary in 2010 called “A Letter to Elia” as a tribute to the Greek American film legend. Kazan died on September 28, 2003 in New York City at the age of 94 from natural causes.