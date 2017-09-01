“Between the Seas” Performing Arts Festival to Be Held in Athens

ATHENS (ANA) – Transferred for the first time ever from New York to Greece, the Mediterranean performing arts “Between the Seas” Festival will this year take place at the Baumstrasse arts centre in Athens’ Votanikos district (8 Servion Street), on September 11-17.

The festival featuring dance, theatre, performance, music and workshops brings together up and coming artists of the Mediterranean diaspora active in North America, creating a field for dialogue about the Mediterranean identity and modern history.

It was first established in New York in 2011 by Greek actress, director and producer Aktina Stathaki, who is currently working with the organisation “Dromos me Dendra” for its presentation in Athens.

The 2017 festival will bring together artists from Greece, the U.S., Israel, Spain, Italy, Kosovo, Lebanon, South Africa and elsewhere.

This year, the BTS Festival has also launched its first residency, in partnership with the municipality of Monemvasia in Southern Greece and the dance space Kymothoi. A week prior to official launch of the BTS Festival in Athens, from 4-9th of September, dancer Paula Quintana and jazz guitarist Andreas Arnold will have the opportunity to work on a new piece and perform for the local community.

The full festival programme can be seen at the website www.betweentheseas.org