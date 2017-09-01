Greece Will Open Arbitration Over Gold Mine Project

ATHENS – With as many as 2,400 jobs at risk, Greek Energy Minister Giorgos Stathakis said the government will take a Canadian company to arbitration to settle differences over a gold mine project near Thessaloniki.

“We have decided to resort to arbitration to stop the tug of war which has been going on for many years and have things cleared up,” he told the national TV broadcaster ERT amid criticisms the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is trying to block investments while at the same time wooing them.

Stathakis said the arbitration process will begin on Sept. 15 and will last three months as the Canadian group, operating the project through its subsidiary Hellas Gold, said the 2.8-billion euro ($3.28 billion) was on hold and at-risk over government demands.

The dispute between is over operating licenses for the Olympias and Skouries mines, which were due to be issued in January and as the government was otherwise vowing to pursue foreign direct investment but with critics charging it was going after the Canadian company in a bid to show its Leftist flag after surrendering to international creditors in agreeing to more harsh austerity measures.

The union representing some 2,400 people employed in the projects said that they plan to take action to protect their jobs.

Stathakis – who has no background in energy – made the decision after meeting with the company’s management, including Hellas Gold.

The mine at Skouries has led to protests against the testing methods and with rabid environmentalists and local residents wanted the gold mine work ended fearing its effects, including on tourism.

“If permits are not given for the Skouries project, the factory cannot continue to operate and 1,200 workers will be fired,” sources from Hellas Gold told Kathimerini earlier, describing the government’s decision to move for arbitration as politically motivated.

Eldorado Gold President and CEO George Burns said earlier that the company had not been formally informed, and that the government’s statement was confusing as to its intentions.

“We continue to evaluate all capital spending and development timelines at our projects in Greece,” he said, adding that, at this time, “commissioning at Olympias and reduced development works at Skouries are continuing.”