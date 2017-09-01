SYRIZA Minister Rips Greek Firefighters, Fire Service

ATHENS – After Greece’s firefighters – working under severe budget cuts imposed by his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – worked for weeks to put out hundreds of fires across the country, their agency was assailed by Citizens Protection Minister Nikos Toskas as “the most warped service in the Greek public sector”.

Toskas was speaking in Parliament and immediately denounced by rival parties who said he was indirectly criticizing the heroic efforts of firefighters risking their lives while he and other ministers – and Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – were nowhere to be seen until after the fires were out.

Responding to a question from Greek Communist Party (KKE) MP Christos Katsotis, Toskas accused previous Socialist PASOK and conservative New Democracy governments of using the fire department “like a party mechanism rather than a part of the state machine,” and implied top-ranking Fire Service officers were appointed without qualifications “coming in through the window.”

Toskas didn’t mention many SYRIZA officials and ministers didn’t have qualifications for their positions, and that Tsipras is hiring Special Advisers at 2,000 euros ($2383) a month, more than twice what many teachers and public hospital doctors get.

“Mr. Toskas’ comments about the men and women who work in the fire department, and who selflessly did their duty throughout the summer in the battle against so many fires, are insulting,” said Democratic Alignment (the former PASOK) lawmaker Theodoros Papatheodorou, Kathimerini reported.

“We can’t accuse a department of being warped when it literally throws itself into every fire despite massive shortages, he said and Katsotis got Toskas to admit the service’s budget had been slashed by SYRIZA. That came after officials in fire-ravaged areas, including on islands, said they weren’t getting enough help from the government.