FIBA EuroBasket 2017: Dominant Greece Οverwhelm Iceland (Vid)

HELSINKI (FIBA EuroBasket 2017) – A dominant second-half ignited Greece to a comprehensive 90-61 victory over Iceland in Group A action on Day 1, FIBA reported.

After Iceland had clawed back an early deficit to get within four at the long break, Greece unleashed speed and athleticism to overwhelm their opponents.

With his famed brother missing, Thanasis Antetokounmpo provided a spark in the third quarter with 7 points, 3 rebounds and a bucket-load of defensive energy.

Nikos Pappas top-scored for Greece with 14 points, while Haukur Palsson tried hard for Iceland with 16 points.

Schroder unstoppable for Germany in win over Ukraine

TEL AVIV (FIBA EuroBasket 2017) – Dennis Schroder showed why he is Germany’s leader with 32 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds in leading his team to a 75-63 victory over Ukraine in their FIBA EuroBasket 2017 Group B opener.

Germany started cold but poured it on after the first quarter with Robin Benzing adding 17 points. Ukraine just could not stop Schroder and did not have the the offensive weapons either, Olexandr Mishula leading the way with 12 points.

Dragic inspires Slovenia to victory over Poland

HELSINKI (FIBA EuroBasket 2017) – Retiring captain Goran Dragic inspired Slovenia to a comfortable 90-81 victory over Poland in Group A action on Day 1.

Dragic made a fast start to help Slovenia build an early lead. Poland made a gallant comeback late to get the deficit into single figures but Dragic proved too much and finished with a game-high 30 points. He was supported by teen sensation Luka Doncic, who struggled with his shot but had a solid all-round game of 11 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Mateusz Ponitka fought hard for Poland with 22 points and 13 rebounds.