SYRIZA Proposes Civil Servant Master Reform Plan

ATHENS – Contradicting its own policy of mass hiring of party loyalists, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has presented a plan to overhaul Greece’s public sector, including evaluations of workers – who are resisting en masse and refusing to co-operate with current, stalled reviews.

The three-year plan was put together to meet demands of the country’s international creditors, the Quartet of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-IMF-ECB-ESM) who are putting up 326 billion euros ($387.8 billion) in three bailouts.

That was done to save the Greek economy from generations of wild overspending and runaway hiring seeking votes, continued by SYRIZA and its junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who said they would stop patronage but piled on and doubled down once in power.

The government plan, Reuters said, also promised to educate state workers, move them where they’re needed, create online databases, simplify regulations by 2019, and seek candidates with digital skills – many of them young people who’ve already fled Greece seeking jobs and a better life elsewhere.

“We are addicted to doubt, it’s a reflex, when political leaderships announce a public sector reform,” said Administrative Reconstruction Minister Olga Gerovassili, promising that by 2020 the Greek state sector will be independent and de-politicized despite Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ hiring of friends to be Special Advisers at 2,000 euros ($2379) a month, twice what many teachers and public hospital doctors get, and as he authorized the hiring of as many as 20,000 others.

There was no immediate reaction from unions who have fiercely resisted any changes and who want to keep the status quo in which workers can’t be fired for virtually any reason, including corruption, refusing to go to work, embezzling or having committed murder.

Before the financial crisis, the public sector was a safe haven for many Greeks and for decades the political elite used the system to secure votes, often just before elections, the newspaper noted.

Since austerity measures that came with bailouts beginning in 2010, the public workforce has been reduced by 18 percent, mostly due to early retirements and a cap on new hirings which SYRIZA ignored. In 2016, there were 565,671 state workers, according to government data.