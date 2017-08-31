DIMAR Chief Urges One Center-Left Party, No Coalition

His group essentially irrelevant, Democratic Left chief Thanasis Theocharopoulos said Greece’s splintered center-left needs a single, unified party, not a motley coalition as it seeks to stay alive politically.

Theocharopoulos said he will soon announce whether he will run for leadership of the Democratic Alignment grouping led by the old once-dominant PASOK Socialists who went from 43.8 percent of winning the 2009 elections to 4.7 percent in 2015 after imposing and backing austerity measures antithetical to its alleged principles in order to get international bailouts.

Besides DIMAR, Democratic Alignment includes the almost invisible Movement of Democratic Socialists led by George Papandreou, who won the Prime Minister’s office eight years ago and two years later was hounded out of office by relentless protests against austerity and after he proposed a referendum asking Greeks their opinion.

Papandreou was said to be considering running for the new party leadership again but it was unconfirmed although there will as many as eight challengers to the current leader, Fofi Gennimata, who has been off the radar screen since taking over two years ago.

They will include the leader of the once-promising but now almost evaporated centrist To Potami, former TV journalist Stavros Theodorakis and Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, but there’s been no move to consolidate all the center-left and leaning parties into one single party to try to resurrect itself to significance.

Theocharopoulos told SKAI TV that the objective should be to establish a fully-fledged party and not merely a coalition of ideologically-affiliated parties and groupings.

“This must become clear in the comings days,” Theocharopoulos said while warning against those who will “try to maintain their little corner shop,” without explaining what he meant other than the inference that political in-fighting will continue.

Under Fotis Kouvelis, DIMAR served in a coalition with the New Democracy Conservatives and PASOK before quitting in a dispute over the closing of the national TV broadcaster ERT. By that time, it was too late and the damage done by backing austerity against DIMAR’s alleged principles had made the party fall almost completely out of favor.