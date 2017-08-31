Estonia Rips Greek Justice Minister’s Claim Commies Saved Europe

Keeping up a running feud, Estonian Justice Minister Urmas Reinsalu refuted claims by his Greek counterpart Stavros Kontonis that Communists liberated concentration camps and Eastern Europe.

Kontonis, from the Communist-riddled ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, boycotted a Communist Crimes conference in Estonia, which holds the rotating European Union Presidency, isolating Greece again.

There were mass arrests, deportations and executions in Estonia at the start of World War II when it was taken over by Russia, whose Communist leader Josef Stalin, was said to be responsible for 20 million deaths, including purges in his own country.

Despite atrocities, Kontonis said Communism had “positive aspects,” although he didn’t name any.

In a letter of rebuttal, Reinsalu said even though Russia played big role in the victory over Nazi Germany, the “Red Army did not liberate Eastern Europe” so that these countries could determine their destiny.

Kontonis set off a political storm when he refused to attend the conference, saying it “sends a wrong and dangerous political message … revives the Cold War climate that brought so much suffering to Europe, runs contrary to the values of the EU, and certainly does not reflect the view of the Greek government and the Greek people, which is that Nazism and communism could never exist as the two parts of the same equation.”

Earlier, in a statement to the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki, Estonia’s spokesman Jüri Laas said “Estonia strongly condemns all crimes against humanity and the massive human rights violations committed by all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes and remembers the victims of all these regimes.”

Laas reminded that the European Parliament in April 2009 adopted a resolution on European conscience and totalitarianism, which he said called for the proclamation Aug. 23 as “a Europe-wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, to be commemorated with dignity and impartiality”.

Estonia had also been accused by the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group in the European Parliament of politicizing its EU Presidency agenda.

While the Estonian EU council Presidency says that the event to be held today on the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communist and Nazi Regimes is meant to commemorate the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, the leftist group in the European Parliament sees things differently: The conference was an “insult to European historical memory, they said, the news site err.ee reported.

“At a time when the far right and neonazis are taking advantage of the failures of EU policies, equating Nazism with communism is historically false, dangerous, and unacceptable. Moreover, the fact that the Estonian government chose to focus on ‘communist crimes’ clearly shows an intent to use the institution of the rotating EU presidency for ideological purposes,” the group said.