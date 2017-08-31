With Unity Talks Dead, Cyprus Wants UN Peacekeepers Kept

NEW YORK – With unity talks collapsed over Turkish demands to keep an army on the territory it unlawfully occupies, Cyprus has asked for United Nations peacekeepers to stay on the divided island.

UNFICYP, as it is called, buffers Cypriots from Turkish-Cypriots across a line running through the capital Nicosia as the island has been split since a 1974 Turkish invasion and a host of diplomats, politicians and international envoys have been unable to get the two sides together ever since.

Cyprus’ Permanent Representative to the UN, Kornelios Korneliou, told council the UN force needs to remain as long as the island is split and Turkey keeps its 35,000 troops on the northern third only it recognizes.

According to the statement, Korneliou told the council the Cypriot side still wants to break the deadlock, the Cyprus Mail said, and final a permanent solution to prevent permanent partition.

He was reiterated addressing an open debate of the council, overseen by Egypt’s Permanent Representative Amr Abdellatif Abulatta entitled United Nations Peacekeeping Operations: Their Potential Contribution to the Overarching Goal of Sustaining Peace.

Korneliou said that UNFICYP “constitutes an example of an effective peacekeeping mission and its continuation is necessary as long as the Cyprus problem remains unresolved,” and that prospects for unity would have been worse without it.

“We remain committed to the goal of reunification of the island since any other alternative does not serve the interests of the Cypriot people, Greek Cypriots, and Turkish Cypriots,” he said.