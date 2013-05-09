Glamorous Entertainer Jeffries: Still “Frantastic” after All These Years

CHICAGO- By the early 1970s, Fran Jeffries was a much sought-after singer with an image problem. She was being hampered by a kind of cognitive dissidence, which in today’s media environment simply no longer exists. In the days of the Vietnam War, the anti-War Movement and Woman’s Liberation supporters and promoters alike could not tell if Jefferies was a gifted singer or just, as they phrased it at the time, a sexpot.

Jeffries’ image-problem seems to have been exacerbated by the fact that she insisted on performing music that fell within what was identified at the time as the “twilight between pop and jazz.” From Jeffries’ perspective other considerations were at work, “I’ve always liked songs that are different, songs that may be difficult to sing but have sensitive lyrics. That’s the only kind of thing I can really get into.”

Without question Jeffries was one of the most versatile and glamorous performers of the 1960s and 1970s. She moved effortlessly from movie studios to recording studios to casino lounges and then back again. Jeffries’ undeniable magnetism accompanying her lush vocal talent and on-stage presentation culminated in what one reviewer identified as cosmopolitan sensuality. Far from a forgotten singer/starlet, Jeffries’ albums are still avidly sought after.

Still, having said that, no one could ever deny Jeffries was a stunning beauty. In 1971, at age 35, Jeffries appeared in the February issue of Playboy on both the cover and an interior illustrated feature. Bill Arsenault photographed Jeffries for the cover while Jay Arnold composed the interior photographs. Then, in 1982, Jeffries appeared in Playboy yet again, with the accompanying title “Still Fran-tastic!” In a 1971, interview with Philip Wuntch, for his “Dallas After Dark” column, Jeffries was quite candid about her first pictorial: “My poor Greek father will flip when he sees it! He’ll say, “what will I tell my friends? You show too much!” As she continued, Jeffries “cast a sharply critical eye at the photographs, analyzing ever pose and angle. ‘They’re not too bad,’ she concluded. “’The magazine had asked me to pose many times before, but I didn’t think it was necessary. I hesitated a long while this time before saying yes. I trusted the photographer; he had done some photos of me for a European magazine that were marvelous and tasteful. That was very important in my decision (Dallas Morning News January 10, 1971).’” Much ink has been wasted on the two Playboy pictorials and too little attention given to the fact that Jeffries regularly appeared in other magazines such as Saga, Look and Billboard just to name three American publications.

It is worth noting that buried in the gossip columns and in the reveal-all celebrity biographies, in which quite catty accounts of Jeffries are included, we only read in passing of her attention to physical fitness. While Jane Fonda received nothing but phrase for her rigorous health-oriented training VHS programs, Jeffries is only given sneering off-handed remarks about how many chin-ups she could do.

The discussions about Jeffries’ “image problem” seem quite odd considering that she never stopped working throughout the 1970s. Jeffries continued to perform annually at the top showrooms, resorts and night clubs in America, Canada, and Europe. In her annual tour across the United States Jeffries always appeared at the Sands or the Riviera Hotels in Las Vegas. During that, decade aside from Jeffries’ ongoing success in her solo act she also performed and/or toured with Jerry Lewis, Bob Hope, Bill Cosby, Stevie Wonder, Count Basie, and many others. {62490}

{62491}

Here is a detailed critical response to her solo act that is typical for this period: “Miss Jeffries is of course an energetic and graceful dancer, moving about the Venetian Room stage with a feline charm that seems particularly appropriate during a Pink Panther routine. She is also a clever and appealing comedienne, chatting casually with bandleader Jerry Gray. And to her eternal credit, she has a gift for self-mockery that keeps her slickly professional act from slinking into theatricality. Fran obviously takes her work seriously – but she keeps a twinkle beneath those dark, long-lashed eyes.

“Musically, Fran has a strong, full voice which can reach the furthest rafters of the Fairmont showroom. She includes a lovely, little-heard piece called ‘Haven’t We Met’ and scores strong points with a velvety recreation of ‘The Very Thought of You.’

“In a comical variation of the so-called Fabulous Forties, she mocks the Alice Faye-Betty Grable genre of ‘You’ll Never Know,’ ‘I’ll Get By,’ ‘The More I See You.’ and ‘More Than I Know.’ In a more contemporary vein, she socks across our favorite of the evening, ‘Put a Little Love In Your Heart’ and spells it all out alluringly in ‘Make It with You.’

“In her clever mixture of the old and new, she also brings out the old chestnut ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’ ’ for strong effect. Her drummer-conductor (and husband) Steve Schaeffer gets in some outstanding solo work. It all adds up to a well-polished, glistening evening (Dallas Morning News November 24, 1972).” Jeffries divorced Schaeffer sometime in September 1973.

How do one measure success? Jeffries did not have a television series although one was once proposed. She did not reach what today is called superstardom, but she was an acclaimed and sought-after performer. A 1986 New York Times account of her two-week engagement at Freddy’s Supper Club (308 East 49th Street in New York City) is not wholly favorable, to say the least. Critic Stephen Holden was forced to admit that Jeffries was “at her best in a swinging ‘Come Rain or Come Shine,’ her phrasing and rhythmic energy offered glimmerings of the taut sophistication of Carmen McRae.” What Holden did not mention was that Jeffries had been successfully performing for well over 50 years.

Jeffries’ daughter Stephanie Haymes (Taupin) Roven had two daughters of her own Zoe and Hayley. So we have the promise of learning more about Fran Jeffries’ accomplished life through them.

Jeffries never denied her ethnicity, as evidenced by her having played the Greek cousin in the Pick Panther? Fran even speaks Greek in the film. In the Look Magazine article about Jefferies we read, “I’m so lucky to have always been loved”…This daughter of a Greek-American barber was always a little prettier, a little more talented, a little more loved than her peers. Her every performance now asks reaffirmation of that love.”

a number of Jeffries’ albums and singles are readily available with All the Love (2000) being her last release. Jeffries’ fans have kept her music and the memories of her performances alive.

She frequently lamented that she couldn’t seem to establish a fan-base that would be attuned to her musical performance. It undoubtedly has taken far longer than Jeffries would have expected, but with or without Greek America, she has attained the lasting stardom she has so richly deserved for so long.

