PM Tsipras Visits Impact Hub Athens, Meets with Young Entrepreneurs

ATHENS (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Thursday visited the Impact Hub Athens, an organisation that supports the development of entrepreneurship and innovation through business model development projects with a positive social impact.

The prime minister had the opportunity to have a relaxed discussion with young people and representatives of social enterprises working at the hub. They spoke about their activities and explained that the hub offers them opportunities for synergies with other young people promoting their social enterprises.

At the start of his visit to Impact Hub Athens, the prime minister was briefed on how the project started.

Tsipras then joined a meeting with representatives of businesses active in the social economy, innovation and youth entrepreneurship sectors. Many of these dynamic young people have hired staff belonging to vulnerable social groups.

The prime minister was accompanied by Labour Minister Efi Achtsioglou, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and Alternate Social Solidarity Minister Rania Antonopoulou.