ND’s Bakoyannis Accuses Government of “Negating” Investment Efforts

ATHENS (ANA) – The government was “effectively negating every serious investment effort,” and sending an “extremely negative message” to investors, main opposition New Democracy’s shadow economy and development minister Dora Bakoyannis asserted on Thursday. The MP was speaking on the Athens-Macedonian News Agency’s radio station “Praktorio 104.9 FM” in Thessaloniki.

Referring to an upcoming visit by French President Emanuel Macron, Bakoyannis said the prospect of French investments in Greece was welcome “provided the Greek side means it.”

“Unfortunately,” Bakoyannis added, “we have a quite difficult situation in this country on the level of rhetoric. The Greek prime minister has fully adapted to the need for private investments to exist, which is a positive step, but in terms of action we are doing whatever we can to negate these investments.”

As an example, she cited the mixed messages over the investment at Elliniko. “When you have an environment minister who says that he does not consider Elliniko a good investment, the message reaches the bureaucracy,” she pointed out. With a SYRIZA government at the helm, Greece will have a hard time going forward, she added.

Asked whether ND will be able to implement its promises for tax breaks, given the country’s memorandum obligations, Bakoyannis pointed to the track record of past ND governments with measures such as VAT cuts in catering and lower business taxation.