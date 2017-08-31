Fee Will Drive Greek Shoppers Away from Plastic Bags

ATHENS – With recycling rates among the lowest in the European Union – only 18 percent – Greeks are reacting to a different incentive: only 10 percent say they will keep using plastic bags at supermarkets which will charge 3 cents for each as of January.

That was the finding of a poll taken by the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) in which 67 percent of consumers want the plastic bags banned outright even while they’ve continued to use them without complaint.

The charge, which is set to rise to 7 cents from January 2019, is expected to reduce the use of plastic bags in Greece, which is currently estimated at an EU-leading 4.5 billion bags per annum, or 400 for each inhabitant every year. Two-thirds of all those bags come from supermarkets, the newspaper Kathimerini said in a report.

While education programs largely didn’t work, and the government has done little to push recycling – recycling bins are often filled with rubbish by residents – a 3 cent charge has done the trick. The revenues from the charge will go toward environmental actions as well as local authorities to supply consumers with reusable bags.

According to the survey, 57 percent plan to switch to reusable bags, while 33 percent have not decided what they will do after the deadline. A nationwide sample of 530 people were interviewed for the poll.

Greek supermarkets a decade ago said they would introduce recyclable bags to replace plastic but nothing came of it .

A steady stream of EU fines and two decades of trying have failed to get recycling off the ground in Greece, where eco-awareness is only half-heartedly promoted by authorities, the site Phys.org reported in April this year.

According the European environment agency, only 16 percent of household waste is recycled across the country, compared to a 50-percent target by 2020 under EU directives, it added, far below the average of 28 percent.

In Athens, with nearly four million inhabitants out of the country’s 11 million, only 13 percent of eligible waste is recycled, figures show.

“We don’t have a clear strategy and then we don’t have a political will to materialize this strategy,” Dimitris Ibrahim, a spokesman for the Greek branch of Greenpeace told the site.