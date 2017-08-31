Greek Tax Inspectors Hunt Down Tourist Area Secret Cheats

Despite threats, intimidations and assaults, Greece’s tax inspectors are chasing down tax evaders in the country’s top tourist destinations and rounding up big cheats, who rarely are prosecuted and pay fines far smaller than what they make by avoiding taxes.

An taverna – unnamed as is almost always the case during infrequent crackdowns – on the seafront adjacent to the north-central city of Katerini was accused of failing to issue receipts worth 16,400 euros, or about $19,495, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said. There was no report if it was fined or closed briefly, the usual penalties many tavernas and restaurants pay before continuing to operate.

On Paros and Mykonos – two of Greece’s best known Aegean island destinations – several eateries were also cited for tax evasion worth thousands of euros. That followed a report in Politico that one restaurant bar made 35 million euros ($41.61 million) from the sale of champagne alone last year and happily paid fines from 1000-3000 euros ($1188-$3566) every week and kept getting rich by cheating the law.

One well-known taverna on Paros – unnamed again – was cited for failing to issue 36 receipts worth 6,500 euros ($7727) and later was closed down for 10 days by inspectors from the newly created and memorandum-mandated Independent Authority for Public Revenues.

Also on Mykonos an upscale restaurant – unnamed – failed to give 65 receipts worth 24,000 euros ($28,530) it was reported, with only a few days records looked at.

Fed up with being beaten up – verbally and physically – Greek tax inspectors responsible for hunting down evaders running restaurants, tavernas and other businesses are due to get some protection.

The Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE) is reviewing a plan for bigger fines, longer closures of businesses and prosecution and jail time for battery on inspectors whose assailants haven’t been arrested or taken to court after hitting them and blocking them from their duties.

The business newspaper Naftemporiki said AADE officials are consulting with Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos about stricter fines and sentences for tax evaders and offenders, many of which were said to be on Greek islands, the tourism magnet.

Those would have to be included in a draft law, which would then be submitted to Parliament for debate and ratification