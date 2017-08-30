Patriarch Bartholomew Gives Time Extension to Archbishop Demetrios

Theodoros Kalmoukos

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, file)

BOSTON – The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate presided over by His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew held on Wednesday, August 30 a joint meeting with the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America headed by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios regarding the election of Metropolitan of Chicago and the issue of the List of Candidates for election to the high priesthood.

The National Herald has learned that it was decided that the List of candidates should be …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.