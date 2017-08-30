Ambassador Pyatt Visits Rhodes, Meets Southern Aegean Region Governor

RHODES, Greece (ANA) – U.S. Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt on Wednesday met Southern Aegean Region governor Giorgos Hatzimarkos, during a visit to the island of Rhodes. Their talks focused on potential investments and economic cooperation between the U.S. and S. Aegean.

The meeting was followed by a joint visit to the Afandou Golf Course on the island, where an investment by Greek-American interests is planned. They were met by Mike Aggeliadis, the owner of the company involved.

In statements afterward, Hatzimarkos hailed Pyatt as a great supporter of Greece and said ties between the two countries were continuing to be forged and strengthened.

“We share common values of freedom, democracy, respect for international law and peace. In a neighbourhood where Greece remains a pillar of stability, with strong geopolitical significance,” he said. Hatzimarkos also highlighted the need for Greece and specifically the islands of the Aegean to attract the investments that will allow the country to play its international role and achieve progress, once again generating conditions of prosperity for Greeks.

Discussed strengthening our economic partnership w/leaders of the Dodecanese Chamber of Commerce @EBED12 pic.twitter.com/7t9jxEaxVK — Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbGreece) August 30, 2017

Pyatt said his presence on the island coincided with the arrival of the U.S. vessel “Carter Hall”, which was docked in the port of Rhodes and was a symbol of the two countries’ cooperation and their alliance, as well as their commitment to “preserving peace and security in this very important part of the world.”

“We had a very encouraging discussion with the regional governor regarding his thoughts and commitment to supporting investments in the region, in order to boost the region and the country’s economy generally,” the ambassador said.

Referring to his recent visit to the island of Syros and the interest shown by U.S. investors for modernising the Syros shipyards, as well as their interest in the area’s tourism sector, Pyatt pointed out that hundreds of thousands of Americans visited Greek islands such as Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes each year. He pledged to work with the governor in order to help develop the region’s economy and further deepen and strengthen Greek-U.S. ties.