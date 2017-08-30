Pair Rescued from Burning Building in Critical Condition, Authorities Report

ATHENS (ANA) – A 55-year-old man and his 18-year-old daughter, who rescued from a burning building by firemen earlier on Wednesday, are both in critical condition, Greek authorities said. The pair had suffered only minor burns but both had been rendered unconscious by smoke inhalation at the time of their rescue.

The man was rushed to KAT hospital in Kifissia, while his young daughter was taken to Thriasio Hospital. According to police sources, in addition to burn injuries, the daughter bears minor cut wounds from a knife on her neck and hand. The same sources reported by the 55-year-old had a history of mental illness.

The fire brigade had been called in to put out a fire in a second-floor apartment on Kyprou Street, in the Athens district of Petroupoli, where neighbours told police they had heard shouting from the apartment before the fire broke out.