Larisa, Grevena and Kastoria Experience Power Cuts, House Floods after Storm

ATHENS (ANA) – Larisa, Grevena and Kastoria faced power cuts and house flooding after downpours hit northern Greece on Tuesday.

According to the fire brigade, its firemen were called to rescue people trapped in elevators after electricity was cut in several areas of Larisa, a city in central Greece.

In western Macedonia, the storms and strong winds flooded basements in the cities of Grevena and Kastoria. The fire department received 10 calls to pump water from basements and remove trees and sheet metals that had fallen due to the winds. In Kastoria, one house was flooded and some local vineyards reported damages from hail.