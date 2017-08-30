Mitsotakis: New Democracy is the Party that Supports Investments

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with representatives of Greek unions and federations on Wednesday.

Discussion during the meeting was focused on Greece’s development prospects and the problems faced by businesses, with the leader of the main opposition suggesting that ND is the political party that supports investments.

Mitsotakis said that the private sector and private investments will create new jobs, which is ND’s priority. However, he explained that the salaries must be in accordance with the level of manpower.

“We want to offer employment and hope to the children born in the 21st century and not divide the people by keeping the wounds of the 20th century open,” he underlined.

Referring to the reforms that will allow Greece to attract investments and return to a sustainable growth cycle, Mitsotakis said this would require:

1. A reduction of tax and labour costs.

2. A comprehensive tax reform that will facilitate business and promote transparency.

3. Reform of the state to meet the citizens’ needs and support entrepreneurship by changing practices for licensing projects and activities.

4. A radical reform of governance mechanisms related to justice and the settlement of disputes.

5. Improvements in the regulatory system by introducing good legislative principles and practices that reduce disputes arising from the misinterpretation of regulatory acts, through improvements in the quality and clarity of legislation.

6. Using the development law as a tool for promoting productivity, competitiveness and extroversion.

7. Strong promotion of electronic transactions.

8. Better targeting and effectiveness of tax audits.