President Nikias Welcomes Community to USC Village

LOS ANGELES, CA – The University of Southern California(USC) celebrated the opening of its Village in grand fashion. President C.L. Max Nikias led the festivities that attended by thousands of community members, students, alumni, media and elected officials.

The $700 million project that President Nikias called “a labor of love for all of us” is the largest in the history of the University and also one of the largest ever in South Los Angeles.

Talking about the project’s genesis, Nikias said “the …