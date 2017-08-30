With Unity Talks Dead, Erdogan Wants Plan to End Turkish-Cypriot Isolation

The collapse of unity talks has reportedly led Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to direct officials to come up with a strategy to end the international isolation of Turkish-Cypriots living on the northern third of the island occupied by an unlawful Turkish invasion in 1974.

Only Turkey recognizes the occupied territory alone among all the world’s nations but still refers to the land as its own under the name Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades walked away from the negotiations with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July after Erdogan said a Turkish army on the island would never be removed but could gradually be reduced from 35,000 to 1800 – without any deadline or commitments.

That would have meant that Cyprus, a European Union country – apart from the occupied territory – would have had to agree to keep an occupying foreign force, which Anastasiades said he couldn’t accept even though he reportedly had agreed to let a Turk be President of Cyprus every other term.

Unconfirmed media reports said that was the last straw for Erdogan, who refuses to recognize Cyprus and bars its ships and planes at same time he wants to get Turkey into the European Union, which said nothing about his Cypriot prohibitions.

The leaks were made during a recent visit to the occupied territory by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag, who accused Greek Cypriots of lacking the will for a deal because their “goal is to unite Cyprus with Greece.”

“The Republic of Turkey considers the Turkish Cypriot as an indispensable part of itself and, therefore, the security, peace and welfare … are essential to us,” he said during a breakfast held with reporters, the pro-Turkish government newspaper The Daily Sabah reported.

Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom – the former Colonial ruler which still keeps a military base there – are guarantors of security on the island along with a small United Nations peacekeeping force.

Akdag said, “We have a bond of communion which is more important than being a guarantor. We will never allow the violation of Turkish Cypriots’ rights in this country.”

He met with Akinci who said that, “With the same understanding and method, you will arrive at the same place. We have tried these several times. Now, it is time to think. Both the Turkish and Greek sides, as well as the U.N., have to make evaluations and find the best way,” out of the dilemma.