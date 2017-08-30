Menounos Launches Maria’s Greek Kitchen

NEW YORK – Greek-American actress Maria Menounos announced her new concept on her Instagram account, a Greek restaurant serving healthy food. She said that her goal is to make “eating healthy simple at a game”, after health issues “we have been facing in our family”.

“Excited to give you a sneak peek of my new concept w/ @aramarkSports at Fenway Park! #MariasGreekKitchen” launches Labor Day…I’ve been working on this for a long time. Don’t get me wrong I love me some nachos and hot dogs but sometimes you want something healthier. My goal was to make eating healthy simple at a game,” Menounos said.

“Everything is organic too which was important to me after the health issues we have been facing in our family. Some of the ingredients are sourced right upstairs on the fenway roof top garden! If you like this idea share this post with friends who may wanna visit:) I will be there Monday hoping to see everyone enjoy it! Post pics with the hashtag #MariasGreekKitchen if you try something and like it! Your support will mean the world,” she added